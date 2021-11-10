Nagaland : ‘Self Reliance’ Pig Production Will Be Initiated In Phek By 2025; Says CWWS Director

NET Web Desk

The unprecedented times of COVID-19 and its gloomy impact on the lives of millions posed both physical and psychological challenges. Amid such an hour, when people lost their livelihood, and striving to emerge from such devastations, Nagaland’s Phek district plans to transform this crisis into an opportunity for the pig farmers, and strengthen its fight through self-reliance.

Currently, facing a ban in import of fattened pigs, the district is now aiming to become self-reliant in pig production by 2025, as informed by the Director of Chakesang Women Welfare Society (CWWS), Nezulu Nyekha.

The statement was forwarded during a one-day workshop on pork marketing chains held recently.

Organized by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), Nagaland Center, the project has been sponsored by the National Agricultural Science Fund (NASF).

The workshop stressed on digital sensitization of pig production and sales; scientific pig production; bio-security and waste management; financial market literacy; enterprise and business model; and packaging and processing methods.

The main objective of this workshop dealt with empowering women farmers as they are generally considered as key players in the agricultural sector of most developing countries of the world.

Therefore, the workshop dealt with highlighting the significant topics associated with pig production. These includes – pricing information, standardization of pig value chain, capital literacy on credit procedure and guidelines, basic technical approaches with regard to livestock production.