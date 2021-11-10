SC Collegium Recommends Transfer Of Madras HC Chief Justice To Meghalaya HC

NET Web Desk

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana has recommended the transfer of Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee to the Meghalaya High Court.

The decision has been undertaken during a meeting held on September 16, which was made public on Tuesday, November 9.

According to PTI report, a statement uploaded on the website of apex Court also informed the transfer of Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari of the Allahabad High Court to the Madras High Court.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on September 16, 2021 has recommended transfer of Justice Sanjib Banerjee, Chief Justice, Madras High Court to Meghalaya High Court,” – asserted the statement uploaded on the SC’s website.

Justice Banerjee was appointed Chief Justice of the Madras HC on January 4 this year.

During the service, he delivered key judgement on provisions of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Hailing from West Bengal, Justice Banerjee is all set to retire from service on November 1, 2023.

It is pertinent to note that the 3-member collegium headed by CJI NV Ramana, also includes Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, which undertakes decisions regarding the transfer of Justices.