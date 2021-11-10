Tripura : Tourist Visas Will Be Issued For Bangladesh Nationals From November 15

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 10, 2021 : Bangladesh nationals can avail the benefits of tourist visas for traveling to India from November 15 next, confirmed the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh in Dhaka, Vikram Doraiswami on Tuesday.

While returning from Dhaka to India through Agartala-Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP) of Tripura, Doraiswami informed the same.

“As the COVID pandemic situation is slightly subsiding steps were initiated to introduce tourist visas. A limited-time visa will be issued as of now. The single entry visa will be given to the citizens of Bangladesh because there are still some Covid fears everywhere. More visas will also be issued if the situation improves” – asserted the Indian envoy in Bangladesh.

According to Doraiswami, a team of officials will arrive next week to inspect the Akhaura-Agartala railway connectivity.

Besides, the government is aiming to complete this process at the earliest. For 120 days, the visas will remain valid and people traveling with such visas will be able to stay in India for a maximum of 30 days, – added the Indian envoy in Bangladesh.