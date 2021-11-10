With Three Fresh Casualties, Assam Reports 247 New COVID-19 Cases

NET Web Desk

While the state and centre governments are leaving no stones unturned to control the covid situation in Assam, shockingly the state has registered 247 new coronavirus cases taking the state’s total tally to 6,12,798. This report was published in a bulletin that has been issued by the National Health Mission in Guwahati.

It may be mentioned that, the number of positive cases detected earlier on Monday was 280, while the positivity of the infection rate decreased to 0.53 per cent.

Sadly, the death toll climbed to 6,037 with three fresh fatalities, the bulletin reported.

It may be mentioned that, Kamrup (Metro) reported 115 new COVID-19 infections, followed by 16 in Dibrugarh, 14 in Barpeta and 12 in Kamrup (Rural). Two more casualties were reported from Kamrup (Rural) and one from Sivasagar.

As per data, the current mortality rate is 0.98 per cent while 1,347 coronavirus patients have died due to other causes.

Also, 2,50,28,973 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Assam till now, the bulletin informed.

The number of patients who recuperated from the disease during the day was 229, lower than 240, earlier on Monday, November 8. The bulletin further mentioned that the cumulative doses administered in the state so far increased to 2.93,66,637.