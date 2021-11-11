NET Web Desk

Marking the 75th years of Independence, and celebrating India’s freedom struggle based on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the [email protected] Border Roads Organization (BRO) Motorcycle Expedition team received a rousing welcome in the northeastern state.

The team was welcomed by the Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein at Raj Bhawan in Itanagar.

The welcoming event was organized by Project Arunank with assistance from State authorities.

While speaking on the occasion, Chowna Mein highlighted the services offered by BRO in connecting places & communities throughout the nation and Arunachal Pradesh in particular.

He also urged the youth of the State to contribute towards nation building.

Deputy Chief Minister further flagged off the expedition for their next Phase of journey towards Pasighat and wished them all the best for their future endeavours.

BRO also simultaneously conducted Medical Camps in the remote areas of Yazli, Joram, Pipa, Koloriang, Kimin.

In addition, Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and road safety campaigns were also conducted at Daporijo, Bame, Taliha and Likabali concurrently with the Motorcycle Expedition.

Completing three of the planned seven legs, the challenging motorcycle expedition was flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 14.

The expedition will be culminating at New Delhi on 27 Dec 2021 after traversing the entire perimeter of India.

Undertaken by 75 participants of the executive force, this expedition will entail a challenging journey covering a distance of 20,000 km over 75 days.

It aims to showcase and highlight the achievements made by the nation towards achieving self-reliance through the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Mission.

The expedition believes in motivating youth to join the elite BRO, and also to interact with Gallantry Awardees, Ex-Servicemen and War Widows enroute.

Culminating at Doomdooma in Arunachal Pradesh, these BRO Warriors will then pass-on the baton to the next set of riders carrying the motto of ‘Connecting Places….Connecting People’.