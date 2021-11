NET Web Desk

A major mishap was thwarted in Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh as a fire broke out at the paediatric ICU. Reportedly, nine infants were evacuated immediately after the ventilator caught fire.

Talking to the media, AMCH Superintendent Dr Prasanta Dihingia said that the fire was quickly brought under control and the infants have been shifted to the main ward. He told it was a mechanical failure of the instrument.

Further details awaited…