Assam: Commercial Vehicles Charging Extra Fare Even After Relaxed Covid Protocol

NET Web Desk

The exorbitant fare charged by commercial passenger vehicles has irked the general public of Karimganj to an extent that they have made official complaints at the transport department office.

Swiftly reacting to these complaints, the, enforcement inspector of district transport office told that, “Commercial passenger vehicle owners, drivers and associates are collecting the fare from the passengers as per their whims and fancies while not adhering to government approved fares.”

“We have also received complaints regarding cases where some drivers and associates have behaved rudely with the passengers. The complaint of charging extra fare from the passengers had been lodged with the district transport officer’s office. Action is being taken against the drivers of vehicles charging extra fare. Large amount of spot fine has been enforced with frequent patrolling being dome in and around bus stops and taxi stands.”

Locals further alleged that under ASTC buses and travelers operating on Karimganj-Silchar and Karimganj-Hailakandi routes are illegally charging extra fare from the passengers. The rate card issued by the government is not obeyed. In Corona situation, after the state government ordered to drive with fifty percent of the passengers, the buses and travelers started charging as per their own wish. This often caused clashes between drivers and passengers. The passengers later took to the district transport officer and informed about the scenario.

Reportedly, the DTO made it clear that the state government had not increased passenger fares. Drivers have to collect rent according to the government rate card. Drivers used to charge double fare from the passengers for carrying fifty percent of the passengers. But contrary to that drivers are charging extra fares from passengers even after the Covid protocol has been relaxed.