Assam: Road Collision In Karimganj Kills 10, Including Three Minors

NET Web Desk

In a tragic road accident in Assam’s Karimganj ten people have lost their lives, including three children. The collision happened between an auto rickshaw and a truck on Thursday as per the authorities.

Reportedly, the 10 deceased persons belonged from four families who were returning from Chhath Puja as their auto-rickshaw collided with a cement truck at the National Highway 8 at the Baithakhal area, along the Assam-Tripura border. The auto-rickshaw driver died on the spot.

Meanwhile, according to the Karimganj police the victims were residents of Longai Tea Estate and that they have identified the driver and owner of the truck. “We are trying to trace the driver of the truck, who is absconding,” said a senior police official.

It may be mentioned that, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his heartfelt condolences and has immediately announced an ex-gratia of rupees one lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased who lost their lives in this accident.