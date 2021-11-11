COVID-19 Report : Mizoram Registers 531 New Cases, Zero Fatalities During Last 24 Hours

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram registered a total of 531 new COVID-19 cases, and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, as informed by the state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) today.

According to the information shared by state government at 7 AM today, the active caseload now stands at 5939.

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 11.11%, which records an escalation, if compared with the data shared by DIPR on November 10.

A total of 1,26,917 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 456 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,20,522.

Out of the total samples – 224 belonged to males, while 305 females.

The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 69 positive cases, TrueNAT detected 42 positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 415 & 5 positive cases respectively.