Mizoram : Unpaid For 6 Months, Staffs At Dampa Tiger Reserve Demand Wages Before November 20

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Tiger Protection Force (TPF) under the Dampa Tiger Reserve in Mizoram have issued a press release over non-payment of wages for the last 6 months.

According to the press release, this concerned issue have rendered it almost impossible for the 152 staffs to continue their work.

The press release also asserted about a tiger not been spotted since a long time, was fortunately detected on February this year into the Tiger Reserve through a camera trap. After the landmark achievement, the TPF expected to receive their unpaid salary.

“The Tiger Protection Force under the Dampa Tiger Reserve have families to support with the meagre wages they receive, and many of them are no longer allowed to buy things through credit. They have also been working under the Mizoram Government, and initiating responsibilities of Wildlife Protection Duty on a regular basis, so it seemed difficult for them to look for other sources of income.” – added the release.

Furthermore, the TPF Staffs have asserted to not resume their work, until the concerned demand is settled upon before November 20.