Sikkim : Authorities Conduct Joint Inspection At Rangpo, After Dengue Outbreak

NET Web Desk

Councilors and local authorities on Wednesday initiated a field inspection at different wards of Rangpo town, after the escalation of dengue infections have been registered across the region.

The initiative has been undertaken to generate awareness among the residents about the significance of cleanliness, in order to prevent the disease.

Meanwhile, the Rangpo Nagar Panchayat president Sanjeev Kumar Khati chaired a meeting, and decided to organize an awareness drive and undertake fogging to sanitize these concerned wards.

As per the data shared by Sikkim Health department, over 200 dengue cases were reported from Rangpo Nagar Panchayat, while the maximum cases have been recorded from IBM, Goli Ground and market area.

The local civic body also decided to hold meetings with various social organizations, and urged their support for organizing mass fogging across the region.

Residents were also made aware about the current scenario through announcements.

Amid such unprecedented times of COVID-19, spurt in dengue infections stood to be a major cause of concern for the authorities.

Responding to the same, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought immediate actions to contain the outbreak in Singtam and Rangpo urban areas.

Addressing a press statement on Wednesday, State BJP spokesperson Raju Giri also asserted about the “uncontrolled spread” of dengue outbreak in the concerned areas over the last weeks, thereby leading to unexpected deaths.

“As per the sources, Rangpo PHC, Singtam District Hospital and STNM Hospital, Sochaygang are facing a lack of necessary treatment facilities like blood platelet boosting system which is a crucial measure during dengue treatment due to which CRH Manipal is facing a high flow of dengue infected patients,” said the State BJP spokesperson.

BJP party also urged the state government, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to launch preventive measures, and generate awareness among public, in order to curb further infections and fatalities.

He further requested the public and other stakeholders to collectively put-in concerned efforts, in order to overcome the epidemic.