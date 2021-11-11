Tripura : Union Aviation Minister Reviews Proposed Projects, CM Demands Agartala-Bangladesh Flight Service

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday urged the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to commence the direct international flights between Agartala-Chittagong and Agartala-Dhaka, and reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) for domestic flights.

During a virtual meet with the Union Civil Aviation Minister on Wednesday, CM Deb placed a list of demands before the union minister. He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Kumar Alok.

Taking to social media, CM Deb informed that the central aviation minister assured full support to the Tripura government for fulfilling the proposal.

3. Boosting helicopter tourism in the state

4.Building a boundary wall around the property of airport authority at Kamalpur, Kailashahar & khowai

5.Building a runway in Kailashahar He assured full support from the Civil Aviation Ministry for the proposed projects. — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) November 10, 2021

The chief minister also placed demands like boosting helicopter tourism in the state, and constructing a boundary wall around the property of airport authority at Kamalpur, Kailashahar and Khowai.

He also demanded building a runway in Kailashahar airport, to which Scindia assured that Civil Aviation Ministry will extend full support for the proposed projects.

Tripura shares a total of 856-km border with the neighbouring country Bangladesh and several projects associated with trade and commerce have been initiated across the state and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the newly constructed terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala which is likely to open shortly will accommodate a total of 1,200 passengers on a daily basis, which is almost three times more than the existing facility.

It will also incorporate of six bays, one hangar, 20 check-in counters, 5 custom and 10 immigration counters, an inline baggage system and a solar power unit. The construction of the new terminal building commenced in 2017, which is likely to be operate shortly.