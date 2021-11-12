Assam : Water Supply Project Named After ‘Pakistan’ Erupts Controversy

NET Web Desk

With heightened threat of terrorist activities by Pakistan-based militant outfits and continuing dispute in Jammu & Kashmir have escalated serious tensions and concerns among defence experts since decades, whereas communities from both the nations have also witnessed hate speech and violence inciting contents during the recent times. One of them being a ‘water supply project’ in Assam named after Pakistan.

Located in Upper Assam’s Dhemaji district, the word ‘Pakistan’ mentioned in the nameplate is a mere spelling error, as informed by Sub-divisional officer, Dhemaji (Sadar), Nandita Roy Gohain.

According to Gohain, the original name of the project is ‘Pak Sthan Suk’ – which means a location that can be reached through a winding stretch.

Although the name ‘Pak Sthan Suk’ has been in circulation since years, but somehow the project’s naming has been transformed into ‘Pakistan Suk’, i.e., the name – Pakistan Suba (Colony) Water Supply Scheme has been mentioned in the official documents of Assam’s Public Health & Engineering (PHE) Department.

The PHE Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass assured of resolving the issue, and undertaking strict actions against the same.

According to TOI report, the activists of Bir Lachit Sena on Wednesday erased the word ‘Pakistan’ from the nameplate of this concerned project.