COVID-19 Infections In Churachandpur Hostels : Manipur Government Decides To Review Order

NET Web Desk

Periods of lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic waves had a drastic impact on the larger student community across the globe, and to ensure the holistic well-being of children, concerned authorities are also stressing on physical & mental health, and educational gains through a proper inspection of the current scenario.

Keeping in view of these aspects, the Manipur Government is now reviewing the order issued on Tuesday that asserted on reopening of classes from 9th standard and above from November 10.

According to Hindu report, at least 17 students, especially the ones staying in private hostels of Churachandpur district have been tested COVID-19 positive, that stood as a major cause of concern for the authorities.

Its pertinent to note that some hostels and private schools in the hilly regions earlier reopened, without receiving any approval from the Government.

According to an official order issued by the state Education Department on Tuesday November 9, students were urged to attend the classes by adhering to strict COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB). Whereas, attendance of students cannot be enforced, and will be purely based on parental consent.