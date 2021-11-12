Manipur : 256 Water Buffaloes Succumb To Mysterious Disease In Ukhrul

NET Web Desk

At least 256 water buffaloes of Asiatic breed are reported to have succumbed under mysterious circumstances in Ukhrul district under Chingai assembly constituency so far.

Reported from various villages, including – Wahong, New Tusom, Tusom CV, Tusom Khullen, Kharasom, and Razai Khullen, the incident was first spotted from New Tusom village.

The buffaloes had showed symptoms of acute bodily weaknesses

According to IFP report, as stated by the President of Northern Raphei Students’ Union (NRSU) Joy Horam, a total of 97 water buffaloes have fallen victim to the unknown disease at Wahong village; New Tusom village – 80, Tusom CV 21, Tusom Khullen – 3, and at least 25 & 30 at Kharasom and Razai Khullen respectively.

Such livestock loss brought disastrous impact on household of farmers.

Recently, Wahong villagers reconfirmed about the carcass of 29 buffaloes, while many were found sick.

Following the news of this outbreak, a team of state Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) department also visited New Tusom village, and collected samples of the dead carcasses for the purpose of testing.