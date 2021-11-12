Mizoram Government To Conduct Inoculation Drive For Myanmar Refugees

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram government on Thursday have decided to inoculate Myanmar nationals who fled the country after military coup in February 2020, as informed by a health department official.

According to data forwarded by the state police, a total of 12,736 Myanmar refugees are currently residing in the northeastern state, specifically in areas that shares its border with the war-torn neighbouring nation.

Authorities along these regions are gearing-up to vaccinate the eligible Myanmar refugees.

Champai district has recorded the highest number of Myanmar refugees – 7,291; Lawngtlai district at 1,746, and Aizawl at 1,622, informs a PTI report.

Majority of these Myanmar refugees are currently residing in relief camps erected by villagers, while some live in rented houses.

They are provided with relief materials, foods, utensils, and required items by locals, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and churches in order to prevent any further grievances.

Recently, the state government have also enrolled the children of Myanmar nationals in schools across Mizoram free of cost.

The initiative has been undertaken on humanitarian grounds based on the ‘Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education’ (RTE) Act, 2009 promulgated for children aged between 6-14 years.

Furthermore, the state government have earlier urged PM Narendra Modi to provide assistance to Myanmar refugees residing across the state on the basis of humanitarian grounds.