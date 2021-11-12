Mizoram : Daily New Cases Declining, Positivity Rate Escalating; Says Health Minister

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Health Minister Dr R. Lalthangliana, and State-Level Expert Committee on COVID-19 Management, during a meeting observed that daily new cases seem to decline in numbers, whereas the positivity rate is witnessing the same tally.

Meanwhile, the Expert Committee through the World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Warning Level of 1 to 4 confirmed that all districts of Mizoram are under the Warning Level 4, which ultimately depicts that public gathering is still not favourable.

It also presented a report of global studies, which indicates that it is unsafe to go out, without putting-in a mask.

They also added, if any event is organized in a closed area, it should culminate within 30-minutes span.

The meeting also emphasized on the need to publish Post-COVID Advisory guidelines.

It also highlighted the success of “All Mask Campaign” and suggested that the campaign should continue until December 31 of this year.

Its worthy to note that Mizoram registered a total of 631 new COVID-19 cases, and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, as informed by the state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) today.

According to the information shared by state government at 7 AM today, the active caseload now stands at 5838. Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 14.26%, which records an escalation, if compared with the data shared by DIPR on November 11.

A total of 1,27,548 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 456 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,21,254. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 130 positive cases, TrueNAT detected 65 positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 434 & 2 positive cases respectively.