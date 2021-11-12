Mizoram Waterway Projects : IWAI Director Conducts In-Depth Joint Inspection

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Director of Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), A. Selvakumar and his team called upon Transport Minister T.J. Lalnuntluanga on November 12 at the latter’s office and discussed the ongoing developmental project of Khawthlangtuipui/ Karnaphuli; located at Tlabung, Lunglei district.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) team is on a visit to the northeastern state for the conduction of a site inspection.

The Director further assured the Transport Minister of extending all possible support to the people of Mizoram, so that rivers flowing across the state can be utilized for waterway projects.

Selvakumar further informed that the Departmental Project Report (DPR) of the concerned river has been approved by the Ministry of Shipping and tender regarding the same shall soon be decided upon.

The team also inspected the Tlawng River – the Declared National Waterway 102.