NHRC To Hear Public Grievances In Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur & Sikkim From November 15-16

NET Web Desk

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has decided to hold a open public hearing to understand the grievances of general public regarding alleged violations of human rights in the state of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur & Sikkim from November 15-16, 2021.

According to a public notice issued by the Home Department, residents facing the same can send their complaints to NHRC through registered post/speed post or through the official e-mail ID of the Commission : [email protected].

However, complaints can also be submitted by using NHRC portal (http://hrcnet.nic.in) directly or through the nearest Common Service Centre.

“The complainants must invariably mention their mobile no.s/e-mail id, etc. in the complaint.” – it further added.

The last date for submitting the complaints have been fixed to November 20, 2021.

“Such complaints as are deemed fit for enquiry shall be taken up at the open public hearings. The parties shall be informed in due course about the date and venue of open public hearing.” – the notice further reads.