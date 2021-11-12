SC Directs Tripura Government To Ensure No Political Parties Prevented From Campaigning

NET Web Desk

Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Tripura Government to ensure that other political parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are not prevented to campaign and exercise their electoral rights in the state.

The apex court instructed the same, based on a petition filed by TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev.

A bench comprising of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nathin directed the authorities to undertake appropriate measures to ensure law and order is maintained.

“Since the election process has commenced, it is the bounden obligation of the respondents (Tripura Government) to ensure that no political party which is in the fray is prevented from pursuing its electoral rights in accordance with law and from campaigning in a peaceful and orderly manner.” – asserted the bench.

The court also called for an affidavit, which needs to be filed by first respondent (in this case Tripura Government), elaborating the steps taken in this regard.

It further directed the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Home Secretary to file a joint report of compliance before the next hearing, fixed after two weeks.

Meanwhile, the petition also noted the incident of violence which took place on October 22, 2021, when TMC MP Sushmita Dev, along with 10 other party workers were brutally attacked by some miscreants.

It further added that despite registering a First Information Report (FIR), no step has been taken by the authorities.

Its worthy to note that recently, the Tripura State Election Commission announced the date of elections in 20 civic bodies across the state, which is scheduled to be held on November 25.