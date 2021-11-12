Sikkim : Demonstration & Trial-Run Of MI-172 Helicopters Conducted At Gangtok

Image Credit : IPR

 

  • NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay today attended the demonstration and trial run of a 26-seater MI-172 Helicopter by Sky One Airways – a premium aviation company.

Conducted at Burtuk Helipad of Gangtok, the demonstration & trial flight was also examined by the Tourism Minister, B. S. Panth; IPR Minister, L. N. Sharma; Power Minister, M. N. Sherpa; MLA, G. T. Dhungel; ACS Tourism Department, K. Jaykumar;  Political Secretary to HCM, Jacob Khaling; Secretary Tourism Department, Kuldip Chettri; STDC Chairman, Lukendra Rasaily; CEO STDC, Rajendra Chettri;  Principal Chief Engineer Tourism, Prakash Chettri; DIG Range, Prawin Gurung; SDM Robin Sewa, officials & staffs of Tourism Department and Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC).

Image Credit : IPR

According to IPR report, the 26 seater MI-172 helicopter is a high capacity helicopter which will expand avenues for tourism & for rescue operations in times of emergency.

It is a twin engine helicopter which will ensure a sense of security for local citizens to avail travel facilities with ease and safety.

A Russian Origin helicopter, MI-172 can accommodate up to 26 passengers in comfortable seating conditions.

Image Credit : IPR

Considered to be capable of lifting even large cargo, these helicopters deliver versatile performance in extreme weather conditions, low maintenance requirements, reliability and safety.