Sikkim : Demonstration & Trial-Run Of MI-172 Helicopters Conducted At Gangtok

The Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay today attended the demonstration and trial run of a 26-seater MI-172 Helicopter by Sky One Airways – a premium aviation company.

Conducted at Burtuk Helipad of Gangtok, the demonstration & trial flight was also examined by the Tourism Minister, B. S. Panth; IPR Minister, L. N. Sharma; Power Minister, M. N. Sherpa; MLA, G. T. Dhungel; ACS Tourism Department, K. Jaykumar; Political Secretary to HCM, Jacob Khaling; Secretary Tourism Department, Kuldip Chettri; STDC Chairman, Lukendra Rasaily; CEO STDC, Rajendra Chettri; Principal Chief Engineer Tourism, Prakash Chettri; DIG Range, Prawin Gurung; SDM Robin Sewa, officials & staffs of Tourism Department and Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC).

According to IPR report, the 26 seater MI-172 helicopter is a high capacity helicopter which will expand avenues for tourism & for rescue operations in times of emergency.

It is a twin engine helicopter which will ensure a sense of security for local citizens to avail travel facilities with ease and safety.

A Russian Origin helicopter, MI-172 can accommodate up to 26 passengers in comfortable seating conditions.

Considered to be capable of lifting even large cargo, these helicopters deliver versatile performance in extreme weather conditions, low maintenance requirements, reliability and safety.