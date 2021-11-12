Tripura : “Agartala-Akhaura Railway Connectivity Project” Will Be Operational From August-End Of 2022; Says NFR Divisional Railway Manager

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 12, 2021 : The 15.6 km long Agartala-Akhaura railway connectivity is likely to complete by the end of September 2022, as informed by the Divisional Railway Manager (DMR) of Lumding Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) J S Lakra.

He stated the same, after visiting the site at the Nischintapur area under West Tripura district on Friday.

The DRM of Lumding Division arrived in Agartala on Friday for a two-day official visit.

While briefing media persons at Shilpa Udyog Bhavan here in Agartala on Friday afternoon, Lakra said “I am here to inspect the developmental works of Agartala-Akhaura Railway connectivity at Nischintapur in West Tripura district and attend a meeting with the stakeholders here in Agartala on Friday”.

“Nischintapur is a very good transshipment area which can definitely boost up the trade between India and Bangladesh. It will augment the economic scenario of this area particularly the local people of Tripura. It will definitely expedite the economic development of the state”, stated the DRM.

“Today, I visited the Nischintapur area and I am happy, the work has been taken up in the right manner. The work is be functioning by IRCON, a mega infrastructure company and PSU of India. This work is likely to be completed by September 2022” – he further added.

Notably, Agartala-Akhaura Railway Link Project construction will connect Gangasagar in Bangladesh and Nischintapur in Tripura (6.57 KMs).

Besides, the stretch will also connect Nischintapur with Agartala Railway Station (5.46 KMs). A total of Rs 980 crore would be spent on construction on both sides by the Government of India (GoI).

“The passenger train services upliftment is a continuous process. Since the pandemic is almost over and also under control, so we can definitely look forward to augmenting the train services. And whenever there is any need, we are definitely looking into convenient train services for the passengers” – he further asserted.

The Divisional Railway Manager will also visit Sabroom on Saturday for discussion on related matters. He will also hold a meeting with all the stakeholders, officials of different departments including exporters, importers, and traders at Sabroom Nagar Panchayat conference hall in South Tripura district.