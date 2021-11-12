Tripura Gearing-Up To Celebrate ‘Cooperative Week’ From November 14

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 12, 2021 : Tripura government on Friday asserted that state government is gearing-up to celebrate ‘Cooperative Week’ from November 14-20 next.

Announced by the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI), the event is being organized across the country since the last 68 years.

In a press conference organized at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala on Friday evening, state cooperative minister Ram Prasad Paul stated that Union Minister of Home Affairs & Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will inaugurate the week-long event virtually from New Delhi on November 14 next.

Following this, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will inaugurate the state-level celebration of Cooperative Week on November 14 at Agartala Town Hall keeping in view of this year’s theme ‘Prosperity through Cooperatives’, he added.

“The preparatory committee has been completed in Agartala on October 22 last with the members of the Board of Directors of all the Cooperative Societies, the officers of the Top Cooperatives, the employees of the Cooperatives and the staff officers of the concerned departments of the state government.” – asserted Paul.

Accordingly, the week-long celebration will take place at Nazrul Kala Kendra, Fatikroy in Unakoti district on November 15; Chintalohor Sadan (Halflong) in North Tripura district on November 16; Lotus Mancha (Kalyanpur) in Khowai district on November 17; Lila Deb Smriti Community Hall (Charilam) in Sepahijala district on November 17; Salema Community Hall in Dhalai district on November 18; PRTI (Gokulpur) in Gomati district on November 19; and Basundhara Hall (Manubazar) in South Tripura district on November 20.

Its worthy to note that, a total of 2170 active professional co-operative societies have been working tirelessly for the socio-economic development of their members in Tripura.

“The Department of Cooperatives has already taken initiative to form 3500 new cooperative societies in the next two years with the aim of making small and marginal farmers, women, youth and the advanced class of the society self-reliant through economic activities.” – asserted the minister.

“Currently, the societies in Tripura are having a turn over of Rs 500 crore per annum, but we are targeting to have Rs 1000 crore turn over. The sectors have been finalised and discussion will take place on various themes.” – informed the Secretary of Cooperative department, Abhishek Chandra.

As per the decision of Government of India on the occasion of 75th Independence Day of India and 50th Anniversary of Tripura Full State, a week-long Cooperative Week is planned to be celebrated across the State from November 14-20 this year as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.