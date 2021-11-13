26 Naxals Killed In Encounter With Maharashtra Police

NET Web Desk

At least 26 Naxals have been killed during an encounter with the C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police in the jungles of Gyarapatti in Gadchiroli district on Saturday.

Besides, three personnel have also suffered injuries during the encounter, who were airlifted to Nagpur for administering medication.

“26 Naxals have been eliminated in an encounter with the C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police in the jungles of Gyarapatti in Gadchiroli district today. Three jawans have suffered injuries in the encounter,” – asserted Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goel.

Based on specific inputs about the movement of these naxals from forests of Chattisgarh to Gadchiroli, a commando team of the police moved ahead on a combing operation.

According to a senior police official, the operation took place near Mardintola village, when the assailants opened fire on a search team of the security forces.