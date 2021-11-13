Arunachal Pradesh: Government Approves 192 Roads To Be Built Under PMGSY-III Scheme

NET Web Desk

In a major development in Arunachal Pradesh’s infrastructure, a total of 192 roads under the phase three of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III) covering 25 districts in the state have been approved.

According to reports, the Arunachal Pradesh government on Friday officially announced the approval of the scheme. The approval came at the State Level Standing Committee (SLSC) meeting conducted by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

As per reports, the committee has given its approval for the construction of 192 roads with 1,375 kilometers length which would cover 78 blocks in 25 districts of the state.

The official communiqué further read, “The road projects under PMGSY-III would be taken up on priority based on eligibility criteria. The Centre has set the date of completion for the PMGSY-III roads by March 2025. The chief secretary advised the rural works department (RWD) to up the task of completing the roads by March 2024, a year ahead of the Centre’s deadline.”

Meanwhile, PWD Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) K B Singh, Commissioner Padmini Singla, Finance Secretary Y W Ringu, Rural Development Secretary Amarnath Talwade, RWD Secretary N T Glow, PMGSY chief engineer D Nyodu and officials from the BRO attended the strategic meeting that led to the approval of the roads.