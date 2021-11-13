As Assam Bans Aid To Madrassas & Evict Bangladeshis, CM Sarma To Meet Muslim Women To Push Reforms

NET Web Desk

In a bid to make the Assam government’s outreach programme for Muslims successful, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is looking towards meeting over 1,000 Muslim women pan Assam in Guwahati from December. According to sources, the meetings will help in discussing ways to spearhead their confidence in this government’s measure in terms of both welfare and reform.

The primary objective of these meetings will focus on increasing their access to legal help and ensure their financial status. CM Sarma said, “The government has taken many decisions, and Assam being a state with 37% Muslim population, Muslim women play a key role in the state’s development. We want to ensure that roadblocks to their progress are removed so that the state progresses. Development of the state will be slower if Muslim families, many of whom are very poor, are not taken along. We want to tell women that the government is fair on all counts, and they should look at ways to empower themselves through education and jobs, despite family pressure”.

Likely to be held from the first week of December, the meeting are being placed at a time when the state BJP government in Assam has banned on government aid to Madrasas.

It may be noted that, the BJP government in Assam has also simultaneously launched multiple eviction drives people, mostly Bangladeshi Muslims from Assam’s forest land.