Central Border Management Team Visits Tripura To Assess Projects Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 13, 2021 : A delegation of Central Border Management under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) arrived at Tripura today at around 10:30 AM.

The team is on a two-day visit to the state, in order to review the ongoing projects along the India-Bangladesh border.

During the visit, the team will hold meetings with the chief secretary, Border Security Force (BSF) and other stakeholders in Agartala.

The team will take stock of all these border areas by BSF helicopters, and review the infrastructure projects at Dhalai (NPCC fence and road project), undemarcated boundary of Muhurichar river in Belonia sub-division of South Tripura district and unfenced gaps in Sonamura under Sepahijala district.

The Secretary, Government of India will be accompanied by Joint secretary Ashish Kumar; and RK Yadav, liaison officer, MHA.

Tripura’s Director General of Police (DGP) has been requested to make necessary security arrangements for the guests during their stay, while the district magistrate and collector of Dhalai, South and Sepahijala are requested to undertake required arrangements for the guests during their visit to the respective districts as per programme.

Besides, the DGP has also been urged to arrange helicopters for the guests during their visit to ongoing border infrastructure projects, and arrange vehicles for utilization.

The border management department under the home ministry deals with strengthening of border guarding and creation of related infrastructure, border areas development including coastal areas.

Tripura shares an 856-km long international border with neighbouring Bangladesh, of which about 67-km area is unfenced and work for the same have been delayed due to several reasons.

Earlier, in January Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had sought the intervention of union home minister for the completion of the border fencing work in Tripura in a timely and effective manner, to which Shah had assured full support.