COVID-19 : Assam Government Withdraws Relaxations Issued For Women Employees

NET Web Desk

In view of the significant decline recorded in COVID-19 cases across Assam, the state Government on Friday have withdrawn relaxations announced earlier for women employees who are pregnant or have children below three years of age.

According to an order released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), around 95% of the eligible population across the state have already been administered with the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine, while 31% eligible citizens have received the 2nd dose, a satisfactory figure which led state government to mandate the physical attendance of all employees.

“The relaxation issued for pregnant women employees and women employees with children of 3 years or below working under any government/ PSU/ financial institutions/ private organisations shall stand withdrawn.” – stated the order.

Signed by the Chief Secretary & Chairperson of ASDMA Jishnu Barua, the order states that the decision has been undertaken after “overall scenario in the state has considerably improved”.

Barua further added that attaining full COVID-19 vaccination coverage is currently the topmost priority of state government, in order to ensure safety of all its citizens.

Earlier, the state government issued directives for the containment of COVID-19 across urban & rural areas, thereby mentioning that pregnant women employees and women employees with children of 3 years or below working under any Government/PSU/Financial Institutions/Private Organization irrespective of their grade shall be eligible to work from home.