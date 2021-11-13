“Delhi’s Air Quality Recorded Hazardous, Impose 2-Days Lockdown”, SC Suggests Centre

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to bring the air quality back to normal, the Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday suggested the centre to impose at least two-days lockdown across Delhi, an urgent measure that should be immediately undertaken in the state capital to tackle air population.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Raman, Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant asked the centre of steps that should be adopted to reduce the Air Quality Index (AQI) from 500 to at least by 200 points.

The apex court asserted that AQI in Delhi has been recorded ‘severe’, and within few days it will dip further.

Children are regularly exposed to such adverse impacts, and ensuring its decline should be the topmost priority of authorities, so initiation of urgent measures have become significant to overcome the issue. Whereas, a long-term solution associated with the same can be emphasized on later, added SC.

“And you have opened up all the schools in Delhi, you have exposed their lives and lungs to grave pollutants” – Justice Chandrachud stated to senior advocate Rahul Mehra for Delhi.

“This is not the Centre’s but your jurisdiction. what is happening on that front?” asks the Apex Court from the Delhi government.

The Supreme Court further lashed out at Delhi Government for failing to take any strict measures during Diwali to overcome this hazardous scenario.

“Everybody blames farmers. What about the ban on fire crackers? What has been happening for the past five or six days? What is the Delhi Police doing? This is an emergency situation, emergency measures have to be taken,” – asked Justice Surya Kant.

The apex court posts for hearing of the case on November 15 and asked the Centre to inform it about the steps taken to control the worst scenario.

Air pollution across Delhi has been one of the major cause of concern among authorities and different stakeholders. Open stubble burning and bursting firecrackers during festivities, emissions from vehicles and industries have resulted to a hazardous scenario, that have escalated the risk of diseases among residents.