Following Centre’s Directives, Mizoram Halts Construction Activities Along Border With Assam

NET Web Desk

In a bid to maintain the status quo on border issues, the Mizoram government has partly halted construction activities along the state border with Assam. This came after the Centre’s fresh directive to maintain a status quo along the inter-state boundary.

It may be noted that, the Mizoram government has been constructing roads and bridges for linking duty posts and camps in the border areas after the July standoff. This had led to the death of seven people and injuries to hundreds of civilians.

According to a Home Department senior official, “Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sent a letter to the Mizoram government on November 6 directing it to maintain the status quo on the disputed areas along the inter-state border.”

He further added, “Following the Centre’s directive the state home department has shot off letters to district administrations directing them to maintain the status quo on the disputed areas and to refrain from undertaking construction activities without mutual consent.”

It is to be mentioned that, Three districts of Mizoram namely, Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit share a 164.6 km long boundary with Assam’s Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj district.