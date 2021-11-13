‘Greater Tipraland’ Demands : Tripura’s IPFT and TIPRA Motha To Hold Sit-In Demonstration In New Delhi

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 13, 2021 : About 1500 indigenous people hailing from two political parties in Tripura will hold a 3-day long mass sit-in demonstration with the demand of ‘Tipraland’ at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi from November 29 next.

The political parties participating in this mass sit-in demonstration are – Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), the allied partner of BJP in the state government; and The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha is the ruling party in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

In a press conference at Raj Andar, Ujjayanta Palace here in Agartala city on Saturday evening, TIPRA Motha chairman and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman said “We, irrespective of any political identity are heading for New Delhi on November 27 next in order to hold a mass sit-in demonstration at Jantar Mantar with our demand for the welfare of indigenous people”.

“Our demand is ‘Tipraland’ or ‘Greater Tipraland’, both are same. We, all the indigenous people should leave our political identity and personal interest behind and come forward for ‘Thansa’ i.e. unity for all the people our community’s betterment”, he said.

“Meanwhile, IPFT ministers NC Debbarma and Mevar Kumar Jamatia claimed that they have no such interest for a ministerial berth as their priority is ‘Tipraland’. It is a positive sign”, claimed Pradyot.

“According to Articles 2 and 3 of the Constitution of India, our demand is right and we have also included non-ADC areas. If we all assemble together, form a Joint Action Movement and raise our demand from one platform, then our movement will be intensified. The leadership at centre will also take us seriously” – further added the TIPRA Motha Chairman.

Apart from IPFT and TIPRA Motha, Pradyot appealed all indigenous political parties to join the platform of ‘Thansa’ and fight for the rights of Tiprasa (indigenous) people.

He also asked the leaders to keep their egos and arrogance aside, and if anyone willing to become chairman, then he or she is also welcomed.

Citing the reason for starting the movement on November’s end, TIPRA Motha chief said “The Parliament session will begin on November 29 next. All MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha from the entire North East region of India will be at Delhi. They can talk with us who are showing solidarity for our people. Media from different parts of the country will also be there”.

He further asserted that TIPRA Motha had been discussing the demand of ‘Tipraland’ with IPFT leadership for the past one month and in the recent past, ruling IPFT leaders told media persons that they are will joining the movement with TIPRA Motha in New Delhi.

The royal scion also said that they had booked 13 compartments of a train for the people of TIPRA Motha, and two for IPFT people after their leaders urged for it. The payments were cleared on Friday last.

Speaking about any national party’s inclusion in this movement, Pradyot said “If any national political party is willing to join this movement then the leadership should give in writing that they accept the demand of ‘Tipraland’ or ‘Greater Tipraland’ and people at large will know about this agreement or alliance or merging, whatever it may be”.