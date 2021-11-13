Lovlina Borgohain Conferred With Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

NET Web Desk

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 Bronze medalist and ace pugilist Lovlina Borgohain from Assam have been conferred with the nation’s highest sporting award – Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 13.

Presented by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind, ‘Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award’ recognizes the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports.

President Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, 2021 on Ms. Lovlina Borgohain in recognition of her outstanding achievements in Boxing. · Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics, 2020

· Bronze Medal at AIBA World Women Boxing Championship, 2019

Awardees been conferred with the honour this year include names of top Indian sport stars, who inspired youths across the nation through their determination and hard-work.

These include sportspersons from all fields, commencing from – Tokyo Olympics 2020, Paralympics 2020, football, cricket and others.

Neeraj Chopra, who bagged the Gold medal during Tokyo Olympics 2020 in javelin throw, thereby snatching India’s first gold medal in athletics, and only the second Indian athlete to win an individual Olympic gold has also been conferred with the glory.

Besides, Sandhya Gurung – the coach and guiding force behind Lovlina’s success have also been conferred with Dronacharya Award.

Check out the list of awardees conferred with ‘Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award’, ‘Arjuna Awards’, ‘Dronacharya Award under Lifetime Category’, ‘Dronacharya Award under General Category’, ‘Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games 2021’.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 :

Neeraj Chopra – Athletics Ravi Kumar – Wrestling Lovlina Borgohain – Boxing Sreejesh P.R – Hockey Avani Lekhara – Para Shooting Sumit Antil – Para Athletics Pramod Bhagat – Para Badminton Manish Narwal – Para Shooting Mithali Raj – Cricket Sunil Chhetri – Football Manpreet Singh – Hockey

It is pertinent to note that earlier, the award was known as ‘Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently renamed India’s highest sporting honour after legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand as a “small token” of gratitude to India’s hockey legend.