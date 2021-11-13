Manipur Assembly Polls : JD(U) To Contest In 20 Out Of 60 Seats

NET Web Desk

The Janata Dal (United) is gearing up to contest into 20 out of 60 assembly seats in the forthcoming Manipur Assembly Polls, scheduled to be held at March 2022.

According to TOI report, Jhanjharpur MP and JD(U) National Secretary Ramprit Mandal, who is the party’s in-charge in Manipur will visit the northeastern state on November 13, in order to review the current political scenario.

During his four-day visit, the National Secretary will also take stock of the ongoing preparations for the party’s mega-rally which will be organized at Imphal on December 11.

JD(U) National Secretary Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh will lead the proposed rally.

Besides, Lalan Singh led a four-member team of senior leaders to Imphal on October 8.

The team comprised of K C Tyagi, Afaque Ahmad Khan and R P Mandal visited the state to review the party’s strength across the state.

Its worthy to note that JD(U) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are allies in Bihar as well as at the Centre.