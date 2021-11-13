Manipur Will Soon Be Interconnected With Gas Pipelines; Says Chief Minister

NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh recently announced that the northeastern state will soon be connected with gas pipelines with a motive to attain effective gas supplies, thereby ensuring a disturbance-free gas supply tract.

During a distribution function of e-SHRAM cards held at Hotel Imphal, the CM announced that the initiative undertaken will connect Silchar with Imphal, and Kohima with the state capital.

According to the CM, a Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) refilling bottling plant will soon be inaugurated in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Singh highlighted that over 1.4 lakh women achieved LPG gas connection under the Ujjwala Scheme.

“Under the Ujjwala 2.0, the government has set a target of distributing 1 lakh gas connections in the state” – asserted the CM.

The CM further added that around 15,304 gas connections will be provided to women of Chandel district, Senapati district – 31,999 gas connections, 23,454 connections for Kangpokpi, Pherzawl – 5,028, Tamenglong – 7,816, Ukhrul – 6,995.

Meanwhile, Thoubal, Kakching, and Jiribam districts will get – 10,530; 1,698; & 148 gas connections respectively.

Accordingly, the gas connections will be distributed during other government functions.