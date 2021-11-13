Meghalaya: ‘Assam Failed To Maintain Status Quo Over Border Issue,’ KHADC

NET Web Desk

The alleged failure of the Assam government to respect the status quo in the inter-state border dispute issue recently prompted the Khasi Hill Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to seek the State government to initiate an enquiry into the matter. The main bone of contention was the inauguration of a stadium at Umlaper village, Block II in Ri Bhoi District, which is one of the areas of difference between both the States.

It may be noted that, the stadium was inaugurated by Horensing Bey, MP of Karbi Anglong, Assam on Thursday in the presence of Boithalangso MLA Rupsing Teron and EM KAAC Pardeep Rongpi.

KHADC chief executive member (CEM)Titosstar Well Chyne, recently stated that, “I urge Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and the State government to immediately take necessary action in the matter.”

It may be mentioned that, Umlaper village is one of the disputed zones between both Assam and Meghalaya. Both the states are in the process to find a long term solution.

Chyne stating over the matter said, “As the discussions over the border issue are going on, there must be no construction or inauguration of any government project within the disputed area.”

He further added, “However, the action by the Assam government only shows that they have failed to respect the status quo and moreover, it exposed the double standard attitude of their government.”