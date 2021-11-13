Mizoram: Covid-19 Shows Upward Trend In State As 669 More Cases Surface

NET Web Desk

In a matter of concern, the amount of fresh COVID-19 infections in Mizoram has shot up and is showing an upward trend for the past four days since November 10.

According to data released by the Government, the state of Mizoram on Saturday reported 669 more cases, which is 38 higher than the previous day, with the total tally now standing at 1, 28,217 out of which 5,654 are active.

Reportedly, the death toll rose to 458 as two more people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours.

It may be mentioned that, the 669 fresh cases were reported from various districts with Aizawl reporting the highest at 307, followed by Lunglei district (102) and Champhai district (80).

As per the data, “At least 151 children were among the newly infected people. All the patients were found to have contracted the disease locally.”

“The single-day positivity rate was 14 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 4,757 samples tests,” it further read.

As per government sources, at least 851 people have recovered on Friday, taking the recovery digits to 1, 22,105. Also, the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 95.23 per cent and the death rate is 0.35 per cent.

It may be noted that, Mizoram has so far tested more than 13.69 lakh samples for COVID-19 and 4,757 samples were tested on Friday last.