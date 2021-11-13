Road Networks Will Be Developed For Connecting Remote Regions; Says Arunachal Pradesh CM

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu assured residents of providing developed road networks connecting remote regions of the hilly tract.

Addressing a public meeting at Daporijo, the headquarters of Upper Subansiri district on Friday, the Arunachal Pradesh CM asserted “We are committed to providing road connectivity to all and we will do it,”.

He also reacted to the hurdles been faced by residents of Upper Subansiri district, due to delay in construction of the Trans-Arunachal Highway connecting Likabali and Ziro.

However, the construction of Potin-Pangin stretch of the highway have witnessed several issues, including corruption.

He informed that centre divided the entire stretch into nine packages, which have already been tendered and work for the same is underway.

According to UNI report, the CM have also informed about package-5, which is currently facing some issues, and assured to take up the matter with the concerned department, once he lands back to state capital Itanagar.

The CM have also lauded the proposal of constructing a proper drainage system, and widening all township roads. Assuring funds for Daporijo township facelift, Khandu stated that the execution of this proposal will help in the beautification of towns situated on the banks of Subansiri river.

Furthermore, the CM also assured funds for water supply plant project to be initiated in the township.