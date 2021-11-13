‘Severe’ Air Quality : Delhi Government Announces 1-Week Lockdown For Government Offices & Schools

NET Web Desk

Just hours after the Supreme Court of India (SCI) lashed out at the authorities for not undertaking necessary measures to control the ‘Air Quality Index’ of the national capital, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced urgent actions, such as the closure of schools for a week; ban on construction activities; and work from home for government employees – an initiative to bring the air quality back to normal.

“For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed’ to continue virtually so that children don’t have to breathe polluted air… Construction activities not to be allowed,” – asserted the Delhi CM.

However, all construction activities in the national capital will be banned from November 14-17.

“Govt offices will operate from home at 100 percent capacity for a week. Private offices to be issued an advisory to go for WFH option as much as possible,” – he further added.

According to the Delhi CM, discussion for imposing complete lockdown in Delhi is underway, and necessary steps regarding the same will be undertaken after consultation with the Centre.

The pollution level in Delhi today morning was recorded under ‘severe’ category, with the AQI reaching to 473.

Its worthy to note that today the apex court suggested the centre to impose at least two-days lockdown across Delhi, an urgent measure to tackle the hazardous scenario.

The apex court asserted that AQI in Delhi has been recorded ‘severe’, and within few days it will dip further.

Children are regularly exposed to such adverse impacts, and ensuring its decline should be the topmost priority of authorities, so initiation of urgent measures have become significant to overcome the issue. Whereas, a long-term solution associated with the same can be emphasized on later, added SC.

Air pollution across Delhi has been one of the major cause of concern among authorities and different stakeholders. Open stubble burning and bursting firecrackers during festivities, emissions from vehicles and industries have resulted to the concerned rise in pollution levels.