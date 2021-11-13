Sikkim: 11 New Cases Of COVID-19 Registered in State

NET Web Desk

Sikkim on Saturday recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19. There are currently 129 active cases in the hill state. Out of 32091 total cases confirmed so far in Sikkim, 31,228 have been discharged upon recovery.

“As no new virus related death was reported from Sikkim, the total death toll remained at 400,” said Sonam Bhutia, Information, Education and Communication officer, Health Department.

It may be noted that on November 8 last, Sikkim registered a total of 3 new COVID-19 cases, and zero deaths, as informed by the state Health Department.

