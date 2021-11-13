Tripura Civic Polls : Undertake Necessary Steps To Avert Further Tensions; Tripura BJP Legislator Requests DGP

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 13, 2021 : Tripura BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP) VS Yadav regarding the reign of terror prevailing in 8 wards of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) ahead of the civic body polls, slated to be held on November 25 next.

All the eight wards of AMC are placed within the 6-Agartala assembly constituency from where Barman had been continuously elected as the people’s representative in 1998, 2003, 2008, 2013, and 2018.

Roy Barman requested the DGP to take all necessary steps, thereby ensuring that electors can exercise their franchise freely without any sort of hindrance.

“All the polling booths of wards 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12 and 13 of 6-Agartala assembly constituency be declared as most vulnerable and hypersensitive in the AMC election on November 25”, he wrote in his letter.

He informed that a fear psychosis has been induced amongst the electors and is facing constant threat from various quarters.

“People are fast losing faith and trust in the police. Miscreants and criminals are having a merry go round and taking law in their own hands where the police succumb under pressure” – he asserted.

“A reign of terror has been let loose with an evil design to refrain the electors from exercising their franchise and to convert the election a mere farce. A considerable number of electors hail from the minority Muslim community and thus, a spark neglected shall burn the house” – Barman further added.

The MLA cited an instance and said “The candidate of ward no.-13 of AMC is openly threatening the electors of Minority community not to turn up on the day of the election, or else, they shall face with dire consequences”.

“I am flooded with complaints from a various cross-section of the people of Bhati Abhoynagar, Bitterban, Mulla Para, Daspara, Hrishi Colony of the routine threat perception that they are facing. Same is the scenario in other parts of my constituency”, he wrote in his letter.

However, Roy Barman is being marked as one of the dissident MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura. He was axed from the state cabinet berth as the Health Minister in July 2019.