Tripura Government Launches ‘Data Center Policy-2021’ To Promote IT & ITES Industry

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 13, 2021 : The Tripura government recently launched ‘Tripura Data Center Policy-2021’ to encourage the IT and ITES industry in the state.

The data center policy effective from October 30, 2021 to March 2027 aims to cover all micro, small, medium and IT-related public, private and joint venture companies across the state.

Initiatives undertaken during the aforementioned period will be covered under this policy.

Whereas, initiatives set-up before this date will be covered under IT / ITS Incentive Scheme 2018. If the ownership of the established enterprise changes during the concerned period, then new owner will get all benefits associated with this policy.

Information Technology (IT) Department secretary Tanushree Debbarma asserted that among the initiatives covered under the Tripura Data Center Policy-2021, state government, Public Works Department and the private sector will be receive 50 percent discount on rent up to Rs 12 lakh per annum wherever the initiative is set up. Or the state government will subsidize the lease of land on long term (30 years) basis.

In addition, low cost power supply, dual grid power supply, use of renewable energy, additional power generation of solar and wind power etc. will be provided. Data center enterprises will be given 30 percent subsidy for internet usage.

As these initiatives will be running round the clock, concerned facilities will also be covered under the Tripura Essential Services Maintenance Act 2019 as part of the emergency services. Enterprises will also be given 30 per cent subsidy on capital investment.

A detailed notification will be issued by the Department of Industry and Commerce on how to avail various facilities.

Tripura government has launched the Data Center Policy-2021 with a view to make the state a suitable place to establish a data center hub.

As a result, the state’s IT sector, especially the data center industry, will be encouraged to invest more and create large-scale employment opportunities across the state.