Tripura : TMC Misguiding Judiciary ‘For Narrow Political Gains’; Claims ICA Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Squarely lambasting the role of new opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Tripura, the Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Friday stated that the party led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is making alleged attempts to befool the people of Tripura and the Supreme Court of India as well.

ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury, also the cabinet spokesperson of Tripura warned the opposition parties to refrain from indulging in such activities for narrow political gains.

In a sharp reaction, Chowdhury said “The Supreme Court of India has passed an order or to say a verdict giving specific directives to the police superintendents and Director General Police Tripura to ensure safety and security of opposition candidates’ contesting in the urban local body elections. But, what TMC has submitted before the Supreme Court of India is far away from the truth”.

“In their affidavit filed before the Court, the party said that the High Court of Tripura did not entertain their petition seeking permission to hold a rally in Agartala City. Whereas in reality, the Tripura High Court has heard their petition and granted permission for the proposed rally at the pre-scheduled space on October 30”, he added.

With an evil design to tarnish the image of Tripura, Chowdhury said that the Trinamool Congress is trying to defame the state government by using a section of the media.

“Even after the October 26 incident, some people tried to show that minority people were under murderous misrule of the ruling BJP which is fictitious and is in stark contradiction to the reality” – asserted the minister.

“I have invited people to come and see whether any atrocities are being meted out against the minority community people. The TMC and the CPIM are trying to unite a particular community to create disturbances and the people of Tripura will reply to their mischievous campaign regarding Tripura”, – Chowdhury further added.