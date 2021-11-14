Assam: Four New COVID-19 Fatalities in State With 221 Fresh Cases

NET Web Desk

According to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission Assam on Saturday, four persons lost their lives to COVID-19 fatalities. With 221 new cases, the tally in the state has reached 6,13,784.

It may be noted that Assam had logged 251 fresh cases on Friday and Thursday.

The bulletin claimed that, the positivity rate has increased to 0.67 per cent as against 0.62 per cent on Friday.

The bulletin further read, “Kamrup(Metro), Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, and Sonitpur reported one death each, taking the total deaths due to the virus in the state to 6,047. The current death rate is 0.99 per cent while 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other causes. Assam currently has 1,925 active coronavirus cases, as against 1,870 on Friday.”

Meanwhile, Kamrup (Metro) registered 97 new positive cases followed by 24 in Barpeta, 13 in Kamrup (Rural), and 10 in Lakhimpur among others.

It may be mentioned that, Assam crossed the three-crore mark in administering vaccines with 3,00,88,690 cumulative beneficiaries receiving the vaccines till now.