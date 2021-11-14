Maintaining Ecological Balance In Nature Must Be The Prime Objective Of Man

Debanjan Banerjee

Environmental changes often have catastrophic effects on the nature and this delicate ecological balance is vital for living. Perhaps this can be rightly described in this quote that explains the chaos that modernization has created.

“Only when the last tree has died and the last river has been poisoned and the last fish has been caught will we realize we cannot eat money”

Amidst such gruesome realities there are many rays of hopes. Numerous nations, innumerable sensible humans, uncountable NGOs, nature activists, stalwart organizations like World Wide Fund for Nature, Greenpeace, The Nature Conservancy, UN Environment Programme, European Environment Agency, Global Green Growth Institute etc. are coming up to protect the environment globally. And, the encouraging results are coming up.

The world has comprehended #Nine extreme affirmative vibes and ushered a new hope.

Carbon emissions are down

While social distancing has definitely resulted in some social and economic challenges for many, it also seems to be improving our air quality since travel has decreased across the board significantly. Researchers in New York are reporting early results, saying that carbon monoxide levels produced by cars has decreased 50% in comparison to this time last year. China and Italy have also reported significant air pollution decreases since the outbreak.

Pablo Escobar’s invasive Hippos are helping the planet

The famous Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar was known to own many non-native exotic animals which he would allow to roam around his compound in Colombia. These many animals included wild hippos, which over the years multiplied from four to eighty. Due to their similarities in diet and grazing habits, researchers are now wondering if these hippos are filling ecological holes from the extinct llama-like animal, the Hemiaucheniaparadoxa.

Wales to plant a huge national forest

Wales announced the government-led, $5.9 million project to create a National Forest in order to preserve nature, improve biodiversity, and sequester carbon from the atmosphere. Other goals include their “commitment to tackling climate change.” The plan is set to plant on 5,000 acres of land each year to eventually increasing to 10,000 acres per year in order to hopefully meet their mark of reducing carbon emissions by 80% by 2050.

Dutch man cleans rivers in addition to oceans cleanup efforts

The young engineer Boyan Slat made history when he removed two shipping containers worth of garbage from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. He has now set his sights on going to the source of water pollution, the world’s most polluted rivers. With his organization The Ocean Cleanup, Slat decided to include rivers in their mission after research revealed that, “1,000 of the world’s rivers are responsible for depositing 80% of all the trash that is currently swirling in the ocean.”

Scientists close to creating artificial photosynthesis

Scientists are on the cusp of being able to use artificial photosynthesis to generate renewable energy from the carbon dioxide in our atmosphere. If created in large amounts, this could be a crucial step towards mitigating climate change.

New research finds human ancestor lived in trees

The ancient human ancestor is believed to date back about 3.67 million years. Nicknamed Little Foot, was believed to take shelter and sleep in trees in order to avoid run ins with saber-toothed cats and other predators. A new discovery occurred this month in regards to how Little Foot was able to move her head and how the movements are different than how we as humans can move it today.

Restoring soils could remove 5.5 billion tonnes of CO2 a year

Like trees, soil health has been starting to get some much needed attention. And of course the two go hand in hand. A new study concludes that restoring a protecting our soil could remove the equivalent of the United States’ annual greenhouse gas emissions. The benefits gained from soil restoration includes water regulation, water quality, stabilizing production, and resilience in ecosystems.

Global efforts on ozone help reverse southern jet stream damage

Due to international cooperation in phasing out ozone depleting chemicals, the southern jet stream is returning to its normal state. This is great news because it is evidence that some climate systems are capable of healing when governments agree to make positive environmental changes.

UK plants a “Tiny Forest”

The United Kingdom has planted a tiny forest said to be the first of its kind in Oxfordshire. The little forest will consist of 600 trees and will be about the size of a tennis court. The forest is intended to not only benefit the environment but to inspire others to plant their own little forests around the world. “We hope to inspire individuals, businesses and government to take environmental action, by supporting a tiny forest in their local area.”

About the Writer

Debanjan Banerjee

With more than 23 years of combined experience in media and academics, Prof. Banerjee is presently the HOD, Media, NSHM Knowledge Campus, Kolkata. He is also a Visiting Professor, SRFTI, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. And, also Head Examiner, Media& Board of Studies member,MaulanaAbulKalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal, India.