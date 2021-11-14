PM Modi Sanctions Rs 709 Crore For 1.5 Lakh Beneficiaries In Tripura Under PMAY-G

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually released first installment of Rs 709.46 crore among 1,47,805 beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) of Tripura from New Delhi.

Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister Giriraj Singh was present virtually from New Delhi in this online release of financial benefits among beneficiaries on Sunday afternoon.

At the online fund releasing ceremony, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Deputy Chief Minister and RD minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar, RD secretary Saumya Gupta, and others were present at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city.

Union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik, East Tripura Lok Sabha MP Rebati Tripura and MLAs also attended this event from various districts of the state.

Addressing at the programme, Prime Minister Modi said “Today’s event is an indication of coming great days and hope for Tripura. He emphasized that Biplab Deb’s government in the state and the government at the centre are committed to take the progress of the state forward”.

He said “The thinking that keeps Tripura poor, keeps the people of Tripura away from amenities, has no place in Tripura today. Now the double engine government is engaged in the development of the state with full force and sincerity.”

Talking about the long prevailing neglect of the region, the Prime Minister said that earlier our rivers from the northern and western parts of the country used to come to the east, but the Ganges of development used to stop before reaching here.

He stressed “The overall development of the country was seen piecemeal and was viewed through a political lens. Therefore, our Northeast felt neglected”.

“But today the development of the country is seen with the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. Development is now considered synonymous with unity-integrity of the country”, he added.

The Prime Minister singled out India’s confident Nari Shakti for their yeoman contribution In the development of the country.full of confidence. As a major symbol of this Nari Shakti, we also have women’s self-help groups. These SHGs have been connected with Jan Dhan Accounts. The collateral free loan available to such groups has been doubled to 20 lakh rupees, Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi interacted with three beneficiaries- Anita Kuki Debbarma of Kalamcherra in Dhalai district, Soma Majumder of Shikaribari in Sepahijala district, Samiran Nath of Yubarajnagar in North Tripura district, and Kadar Biya in South Tripura district.

Addressing at the programme virtually from New Delhi, union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister Giriraj Singh said “The slogan of ‘Housing for All’ was raised in the country since 1985. The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted to provide houses among 3 crore 70 lakh beneficiaries in 36 states and union territories, and the target is being achieved gradually”.

In context to Tripura, union RD minister Singh said “The previous governments in Tripura gave the benefits of central government under Awas Yojana scheme to the known faces and supporters of ruling party. But now, we are having a separate outlook by providing housing benefits to all irrespective of any political colour. The Prime Minister is making your dream come true”.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb claimed “In the history of Tripura, such a unique step of the central government led by Prime Minister Modi was initiated where 1.5 lakh PMAY-G beneficiaries received first installment of Rs 48,498 directly to their bank accounts. The total amount transferred is Rs 709 crore”.

“Before BJP-led government’s regime in Tripura, 46,000 houses under PMAY were sanctioned. Now, more than 2.5 lakh families of Tripura will get house benefit under PMAY irrespective of any political colour. The processing for providing financial benefits among 1.5 lakh beneficiaries started on May 25 last, beneficiaries names were sanctioned by September 5 and the first installment reached today”, he added.

Deb said “Modi-led government framed a policy for PMAY. I have requested the centre to change few clauses as Tin-roofed houses are higher in Tripura. Accordingly, the policy was amended for Tripura and Assam, and benefits started enjoying by the people of these two states.”