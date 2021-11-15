Arunachal Pradesh: Government Declares ‘Kaiser-i-Hind’ As State Butterfly

NET Web Desk

The Kaiser-i-Hind (Teinopalpus imperialis) has declared as the state butterfly by the Arunachal Pradesh government.

Reportedly, at the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet meeting held at the Pakke Tiger Reserve in Pakke Kessang district, the decision was taken to declare this particular breed of butterfly as the state butterfly.

Also, this was for the first time that the cabinet meeting was held outside of the state capital of Itanagar.

According to environmentalists, the butterfly carries ‘India’ in its name and it can be seen in southern China, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan. Kaiser-e-Hind is a very rare and elusive swallowtail butterfly. Kaiser-i-Hind is generally found at medium and high elevations within hilly terrains.

It flies high in the canopies of broad-leaved temperate evergreen forests and its presence indicates the existence of a good forest ecosystem.

According to sources, the Pema Khandu Cabinet adopted the Pakke Tiger Reserve 2047 Declaration on Climate Change-Resilient and Responsive Arunachal Pradesh.

Signed the ‘#PakkeDeclaration on climate change resilient & responsive Arunachal,’ along with my minister colleague, today at Pakke Tiger Reserve during the cabinet meeting. This is the first ever cabinet sitting held outside the State capital Itanagar, and in a tiger reserve. pic.twitter.com/WNZma8Fgej — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 13, 2021

It may be mentioned that the Pakke Tiger Reserve 2047 Declaration aims to fulfil its goal of lowering emissions and achievement of sustainable development.

Informing about the launch of e-Cabinet portal, chief minister Khandu tweeted, “Scripting history at Seijosa. Arunachal cabinet is now paperless. Launched the e-Cabinet portal today during the state cabinet meeting held at Pakke Tiger Reserve.”

Scripting history at Seijosa. Arunachal cabinet is now paperless. Launched the #eCabinet portal today during the State Cabinet meeting held at #PakkeTigerReserve. This paperless mode will help monitor the status of implementation of cabinet decisions more effectively. pic.twitter.com/Rg7uwGvPW8 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 13, 2021

“This paperless mode will help monitor the status of implementation of cabinet decisions more effectively,” Khandu tweeted.

The chief minister added, “e-Cabinet is yet another milestone in the green and digital growth trajectory of the state and strengthens the climate resilience and responsive endeavour.”

He further added, “This electronic dynamic platform provides a versatile digital environment and furthers our ambition to be paperless in continuation of the e-file system adopted earlier this year.”