Arunachal Pradesh Militant Encounter : Assam Rifles Kill 3 Militants Of NSCN-K-YA

NET Web Desk

Amid the cowardly attack executed by an insurgent banned outfit against an Assam Rifles convoy, and mercilessly spraying these brave personnel with bullets have left the paramilitary group incandescent with rage, thereby launching several operations across the Northeastern regions with an intent to put end into insurgency.

Keeping in view of the same, Assam Rifles have successfully killed three terrorists of the banned militant faction : National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang-Yung Aung (NSCN-K-YA) on Monday near the Indo-Myanmar border at Khogla in Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh, informed an official.

“I have been informed by the commanding officer of Assam Rifles at Khonsa that three cadres of NSCN-K-YA were killed in the encounter that took place around 8 am on Monday,” Longding deputy commissioner Bani Lego told Hindustan Times.

However, the Assam Rifles have not yet forwarded any statement regarding the same.

Its pertinent to note that a dastardly attack by terrorists on an Assam Rifles convoy on Saturday, took away the lives of 46 Assam Rifles Khuga Battalion Commanding Officer, Colonel Viplab Tripathi, his wife and their 8-year-old son, along with 4 other paramilitary personnel.

This shameless move by the insurgents on security forces in Manipur, brought back memories of the June 2015 Chandel ambush in the northeastern state in which Dogra battalion of the Indian Army lost 18 of its brave men.