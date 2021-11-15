Assam: First Of Its Kind Meeting To Discuss Improvement Opportunities In Performance of State Police

NET Web Desk

The Assam Police in a bid to improve its overall performance conducted a day-long meeting under the aegis of Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta at the DGP office in Guwahati.

Reportedly, the high level meeting was attended by the top brass of the state police, including Special DGP, GP Singh, Guwahati Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh and Special Director-General of Police (T&AP), LR Bishnoi.

It may be mentioned that, this is a first of its kind meeting where path defining topics in order to boost the efficiency of Assam Police were deliberated.

According to sources, among many the several things discussed, the top five topics that remained important for improving Assam Police drastically were pendency of cases; chargesheet rate; conviction rate; case disposal rate; and reducing descrepancy between court-police records.

Also, in this high level meeting, a district-wise ranking system based on overall performance in key indicators was initiated. The four districts that were declared as top performers for this year were Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Barpeta and Lakhimpur.