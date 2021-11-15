Assam: Three Months Extension Of Unilateral Ceasefire By Ulfa-I Rekindle Hope For Peace Talks

NET Web Desk

In a recent statement, the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (Ulfa-I) on Sunday has again extended its unilateral ceasefire by another three months.

Political analysts are thereby rekindling hopes of a permanent solution to the four-decade-old militancy problem in the state which claimed thousands of lives. This is for the second time that the outfit has extended the ceasefire.

Earlier, the ULFA (I) had announced a unilateral ceasefire for three months on May 15 due to the Covid pandemic, and later it was extended by another three months on August 14.

In a statement to the press, Ulfa-I chief Paresh Baruah said the decision to extend the ceasefire by three more months has been taken in the interest of the people of Assam. He added that the outfit will refrain from all kind of military action during the ceasefire.

It may be mentioned that, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in May earlier after assuming his post had appealed to Ulfa-I to shun violence and come forward for peace talks. He said his government is willing to discuss the issues in order to establish permanent peace in the state.

