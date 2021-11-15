Communal Violence : Tripura HC Grants Bail To Female Journalists Detained For Alleged Defamatory Posts

NET Web Desk

The Tripura Court on Monday granted bail to two women journalists who were detained by Assam Police based on a complaint, which accused both these journalists of defaming the image of Tripura government through their report regarding the recent communal violence.

Identified as Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha, both the journalists were detained by Assam Police on Sunday from Karimganj’s Neelam Bazar, a region adjacent to the Assam-Tripura border.

According to a official reports, the duo were kept at a government-run women shelter home, who were later handed over to the Tripura Police on today morning.

Condemning the move as a violation of right to expression, the Editors Guild of India (EGI) and Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC) through a sharp reaction demanded the immediate release and restoration of these journalist’s freedom to travel.

Its pertinent to note that both the journalists were named in an First Information Report (FIR) at Tripura’s Fatikroy Police Station based on a complaint filed by a supporter of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, alleging of defaming the image of Tripura government by their reporting.